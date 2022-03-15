Sisters Dream of Singing & Barrel Racing in 'A Cowgirl's Song' Trailer

"I am so proud to be singing tonight with my granddaughter." Gather ’round for a cowgirl's tale. Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for the country western, indie drama A Cowgirl's Song, the latest from filmmaker Timothy Armstrong. Arriving in theaters + digital starting in April. Two teen sisters, Hailey & Brooke, go live with their grandmother when their father is arrested for a crime he didn't commit. The two of them dream of barrel racing and singing, and with the help of their grandmother they find new energy chasing their dreams. Their grandmother used to be a country music star but she retired after the death of their grandfather. Starring Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May, and Darci Lynne, with Dodge Prince, Marcus M. Mauldin, & Bill Jenkins. This one looks especially cheesy and charming, but that is the point – it's a feel-good film about family. Nothing more than that. I just hope the songs will be any good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Armstrong's A Cowgirl's Song, direct from YouTube:

Two teen sisters go to live with their grandmother, who used to be a country music star but she retired after the death of their grandfather. Hailey wants to be a country singer like her grandma but she suffers from bad stage fright. Brooke used to be a barrel racer but was injured in an accident. The girls convince their grandmother to come out of retirement to raise money for their dad. The concert is a success and helps Hailey get over her stage fright. However, when they go to withdraw the money they find that it's gone. The girls and their grandma find a way to recover the money. And with their grandma's help both girls go on to chase their dreams of being a singer and a barrel racer. A Cowgirl's Song is both written and directed by filmmaker Timothy Armstrong, director of the films Elephant in the Living Room, Cowgirls 'n Angels, Dakota's Summer, Soulmates, and The Message previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Goldwyn opens A Cowgirl's Song in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 22nd, 2022.