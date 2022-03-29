Six Adorable Tales in Disney+'s 'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' Official Trailer

So cuteee!!! Disney has revealed an official trailer for Ice Age: Scrat Tales, their spin-off series focusing on the hapless saber-toothed squirrel and his family. This is similar to the Pixar spin-off Disney series Dug Days, focusing on the lovable doggo from that movie. We all know Scrat as he has been in numerous short films / intros to various Blue Sky Ice Age movies over the last two decades. Now he has his own series on Disney+! Even though he is originally a creation of Blue Sky Studios, which shut down after Disney bought Fox (which included Blue Sky). "Discover the nuttiness of parenthood." Ice Age: Scrat Tales features six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood. It looks like exactly what you'd expect from this - more of the same Scrat humor now with a child thrown into the mix. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s series Ice Age: Scrat Tales, direct from YouTube:

Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a series of six animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the "Ice Age" adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn. Featuring the vocal talents of Chris Wedge (Scrat) and Kari Wahlgren (Baby Scrat), the series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers. Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a series with segments directed by Michael Berardini, Jeff Gabor, Lisa Allen Keane, Matt Munn, Eric Prah, Drew Winey; plus Donnie Long as the supervising director. With writing by James Young Jackson, and story by Donnie Long. Produced by Anthony Nisi. Made by Blue Sky Studios. Disney will debut Ice Age: Scrat Tales streaming on Disney+ starting April 13th, 2022 next month. Planning to watch this?