Skateboarding Doc 'Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story' Netflix Trailer

"What a really want right now is to just focus on skating." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for an LGBTQ documentary titled Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, a raw & immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. The film premiered at the Outfest LA Film Festival last month and played at the New York Asian Film Festival, and is dropping on Netflix in a few weeks this August. The film follows celebrated competitive skating icon Leo Baker as they try to make space for themselves in the gendered world of pro sports and build a more inclusive skate culture, which leads him to doing the punkest thing imaginable. It won the Audience Award at Outfest and is described as a "must see trans skateboarding doc." This obviously looks like much more than just a story about skating, it's also about "balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture."

Official trailer for Marsh & Reda's doc Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story, from Neflix's YouTube:

From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo's journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable. Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story is co-directed by filmmakers Nicola Marsh (a former cinematographer / camera op) & Giovanni Reda both making their feature directorial debut with this project after one short. It's produced by Jennifer Goodridge, Mark Monroe, Miranda Soto. Netflix will debut Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story streaming on Netflix starting August 11th, 2022 coming up this summer. Look rad? Who's down for this?