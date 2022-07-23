Sneak Peek Comic-Con Trailer for 'Black Adam' with Dwayne Johnson

"The world needed a hero… instead, it got me." Well at least he's badass! Another Hall H Comic-Con special preview trailer to watch now. Warner Bros showed off this short sizzle reel for Black Adam, the Shazam series spin-off focusing on the origins of this DC Comics' anti-hero. It seems that this will connect directly with the Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie - which will open just a few months after this. Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, an anti-hero from Kahndaq who was imprisoned for 5,000 years after he gained God-like powers. He will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam, also seen in another movie, and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name. Other DC characters, including the Justice Society of America (JSA), appear in this movie trying to take him down. The cast includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, plus Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. This is a better look than the first trailer, I just hope they really let him loose as the anti-hero main character and don't restrain his intensity too much.

Here's the 2022 Comic-Con Sneak Preview for Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the FanDome teaser trailer for WB's Black Adam here, and the first full trailer here.

Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero, Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family. He is portrayed as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. Black Adam is directed by Catalonian filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Shallows, The Commuter, and also Disney's Jungle Cruise previously. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani; based on the comic book & character created by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder. Produced by Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; executive produced by Dwayne Johnson. WB has Collet-Serra's Black Adam set to open in theaters exclusively starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. So who's in?