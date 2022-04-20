Soldiers in a Foxhole in Trailer for Time-Hopping 'Foxhole' War Film

"We're representing the United States of America… Who are we?" Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Foxhole, the second feature from filmmaker / actor / composer Jack Fessenden. This premiered at a few small film festivals last fall, and will be out on VOD in the US this May. Unfolding over 36 hours in three different wars - the American Civil War, World War I, and Iraq. Foxhole follows a small group of soldiers who are confronted in a confined space with questions of their morality, the futility of their actions, and an increasingly unpredictable combat situation. Description from one of the fests: "There is no war, there is no patriotic goal, not even orientation in the most elementary sense. All there is, is a foxhole, a wall of fog and a desperate will not to die." This stars Motell Gyn Foster, Alex Hurt, Cody Kostro, Angus O'Brien, James Le Gros, Andi Matichak, Alex Breaux, Asa Spurlock. It looks rough around the edges, but still seems to be worthy exploration of the futility and brutality of war.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jack Fessenden's Foxhole, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Unfolding over the span of 36 hours in three separate wars - The American Civil War, World War I, and Iraq - Foxhole follows five soldiers confined in a foxhole as they grapple with morality, futility, and an increasingly volatile combat situation. Foxhole is both written and directed by young composer / actor / filmmaker Jack Fessenden (son of the actor / filmmaker Larry Fessenden), making his second feature film after directing Stray Bullets previously, as well as a few other short films. Produced by Jack Fessenden, Larry Fessenden, J. Christian Ingvordsen, James Felix McKenney, and Adam Scherr. This first premiered at the 2021 Oldenburg and Woodstock Film Festivals last year. Goldwyn Films will debut Fessenden's Foxhole film in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested in watching?