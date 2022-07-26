Sophie Skelton is Trapped in an Elevator in 'Stalker' Horror Film Trailer

"Where did all the people go?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie contained horror titled Stalker, the latest from filmmaker Steve Johnson. The film is premiering at the 2022 Frightfest in the UK coming up in August, which looks like the perfect place for this to unravel. In this tense and atmospheric horror, Rose Hepburn, a young actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the 12th floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger. Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her. Sophie Skelton from the "Outlander" series stars with Stuart Brennan & Bret Hart. This looks very creepy, almost has a "Twilight Zone" vibe to it (especially with the elevator) more than just a weird guy. Maybe there's more going on than it seems?

Here's the first official trailer for Steve Johnson's Stalker, direct from Kaleidoscope's YouTube:

Description from Frightfest: Rose Hepburn, a young actor working in horror movies, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger. Left with no mobile phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator on her latest movie, who is seemingly obsessed with her. As the elevator hangs precariously high about to plunge down at any minute, some harsh truths and actions start unfolding. Stalker is directed by British cinematographer / filmmaker Steve Johnson, director of the films The Students of Springfield Street and Convergence previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Watt. This is set to world premiere at the 2022 Frightfest in London in August this year. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. Freaky?