South African Freedom Fighters Film 'Silverton Siege' Official Trailer

"There's only one of two ways you're leaving - prison or death." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for South Africa thriller titled Silverton Siege, the latest film by cinematographer / filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube. The film is based on a true story of a real life incident that sparked the global 'Free Mandela' movement. Silverton Siege is an action thriller inspired by true life events that took place in South Africa in 1980. A trio of freedom fighters end up heading into a collision course with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage stand off. The film stars Thabo Rametsi as Calvin Khumalo, with Arnold Vosloo, Noxolo Dlamini, Stefan Erasmus, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, Shane Wellington, and Tumisho Masha. There have been a number of strong films coming out of South Africa recently, and this looks like it digs into an important moment in the country's apartheid history. I'm glad they're showing the truth about what these people were really fighting for - real change, and real freedom.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Mandlakayise Walter Dube's Silverston Siege, from Netflix's YouTube:

Silverton Siege is an action thriller inspired by true events of 1980 South Africa. A trio of freedom fighters get into a collision course with the state after a failed sabotage mission, which turns into a bank hostage standoff. This film is inspired by the real life incident that sparked the global 'Free Mandela' movement. Silverston Siege is directed by South African producer / filmmaker Mandlakayise Walter Dube (aka just "Mandla Dube"), a cinematographer and director of the film Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu previously. The screenplay is written by Sabelo Mgidi. Produced by Pambili Media. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Dube's Silverston Siege streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on April 27th, 2022 coming up soon. How does that look? Who wants to watch this?