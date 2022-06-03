Space Comedy 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Official Trailer

"Witness the dumbest science fiction movie ever made." The boys are back again. Paramount has revealed an official trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the surprise Beavis & Butt-Head revival from Mike Judge. Written & directed by Judge, the creator of the duo and director of the last Beavis and Butt-Head Do America movie from 1996, this one will be landing on Paramount+'s streaming service later this month. It has been 26 years since we last saw these idiots on the big screen! What have they been up to?? After a "creative" judge sentences them to Space Camp, a black hole sends our adolescent heroes 24 years into the modern future where the duo misuse Iphones, embark on a quest to score, and become targets of the Deep State. Starring Judge as the voices of the duo, with a few guests including Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, David Herman, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang. This looks just as ridiculous and hilarious as it should, which is a good thing.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, from YouTube:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a "creative" judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don't score. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is directed by iconic American comedy filmmaker Mike Judge, director of the comedy movies Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, Office Space, Idiocracy, and Extract previously, and he's also the original creator of "Beavis and Butt-Head" for MTV back in the day. The script is also written by Mike Judge, who did almost everything on this. Executive produced by Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Lewis Morton, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Barrett Prynoski, and Michael Rotenberg. Paramount will debut Mike Judge's new Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe movie streaming on Paramount+ starting June 23rd, 2022 this summer. Who's ready for this?