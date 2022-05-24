Space Station Sci-Fi Survival Thriller 'Rubikon' Trailer from Austria

"It's your job to keep us alive." IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for a new sci-fi thriller titled Rubikon, produced in Austria and made by an Austrian filmmaker making her feature directorial debut. This is opening on VOD and in theaters starting in July this summer in the US for anyone curious to watch. Following an environmental catastrophe on Earth in the near future, the planet is covered in a toxic fog. The crew living up in the space station must decide whether to risk their own lives to get home and search for survivors, or stay safe in the station's "algae symbiosis system". Good question? "Against the vast canvas of the cosmos, three people with different worldviews debate their moral responsibility to the species, all while grappling with the timely agony of isolation." The film stars Julia Franz Richter, George Blagden, and Mark Ivanir. I'm getting a bit tired of these so many of these sci-fi "moral quandary" thrillers because they all seem so proud but in the end the movie is forgettable because it's always the same conclusion every time.

Here's the main official trailer (+ two posters) for Leni Lauritsch's Rubikon, direct from YouTube:

2056. A toxic cloud of pollution has swallowed the earth, killing untold numbers. The world's nations have dissolved, with all power now left in the hands of a few giant corporations. The rich retreat to sealed biodomes while the poor choke and starve. On the space station Rubikon, Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden), and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir) weigh the fate of the planet’s survivors. Should these crewmembers risk their own lives on a rescue mission to the surface, or ignore the old world to build a new one of safety and solitude, living off the station’s sophisticated algae symbiosis system? Against the vast canvas of the cosmos, three people with different worldviews debate their moral responsibility to the species, all while grappling with the timely agony of isolation. Rubikon is directed by Austrian filmmaker Leni Lauritsch, aka Magdalena Lauritsch, making her feature directorial debut after directing other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jessica Lind & Leni Lauritsch. IFC Midnight opens Lauritsch's Rubikon in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 1st, 2022 this summer. Anyone want to watch this?