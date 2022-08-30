Spain's Reinvention of 'Wizard of Oz' - Dora Postigo in 'Rainbow' Trailer

"This is not a movie. It's a trip." Netflix Film has revealed the full=length official trailer for a Spanish re-imagining of The Wizard of Oz called simply just Rainbow. Somewhere over the… comes this new film from Spain about a teenager's coming-of-age journey. The synopsis doesn't exactly explain where she goes or what happens to her, but the trailer gives us a look at her experiences. The hyper-stylized film will heavily feature important aspects of contemporary culture such as dance, fashion, plastic arts and above all, music. The film's cast is led by Dora Postigo, Áyax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Jibril (Spirit Disco), Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi, and Luis Bermejo. This definitely does look trippy, but it also seems cheesy, with the Wizard of Oz elements turned into a hipster aesthetic that kind of seems cringe (to me). It might be fun, as there's some crazy ideas in this tease and I can't dismiss it just from this vibrant footage. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser / poster) Paco León's Rainbow, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Rainbow utilizes a mix of different artistic disciplines such as dance, fashion, plastic arts and especially, music, to narrate, in an original and groundbreaking way, the initiation journey of a teenager in a free version inspired by the literary classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. "For this new adventure, we have surrounded ourselves of an irresistible combination of emerging and seasoned talent, both in front and behind the scene. This is the best possible team to bring to the screen the wonders of Paco’s universe. Let the ride begin!" Rainbow is directed by Spanish actor / filmmaker Paco León, director of Carmina or Blow Up, Carmina II, and Kiki Love to Love previously. The screenplay is written by Javier Gullón and Paco León. Produced by Álvaro Augustin, Ghislain Barrois, and Sandra Hermida. Netflix debuts León's Rainbow streaming exclusively on Netflix worldwide starting September 30th, 2022 coming up soon. Look good?