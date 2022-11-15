Spanish Bank Robber Anarchist Thriller 'A Man of Action' Full Trailer

"I think you're guilty. And sooner or later, I always catch the guilty ones." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Spanish thriller titled A Man of Action, also known as Un Hombre de Acción in Spanish. The film is loosely inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, that explores the figure of the Spanish who pulled off a legendary counterfeiting operation in Paris that landed him in the crosshairs of America's biggest bank. Another description for this adds "an anarchist targets one of the world's biggest banks with an ingenious counterfeiting operation." From his humble beginnings as a bricklayer turned bank robber, to taking the lead in one of the most important economic shenanigans of the last century – but Lucio will have to choose between the anarchist cause and protecting his own. Starring Juan José Ballesta as Lucio, Luis Callejo, Liah O'Prey, Miki Esparbé, Alexandre Blazy, Ben Temple, Ana Polvorosa, and Fred Tatien. This looks good, a solid thriller about a Robin Hood-esque bank robber. It reminds me of Catch Me If You Can.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Javier Ruiz Caldera's A Man of Action, direct from YouTube:

Loosely inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, A Man of Action explores the figure of the Spanish anarchist who pulled off a legendary counterfeiting operation in Paris that landed him in the crosshairs of America's biggest bank, when he managed to obtain a huge amount of money by forging traveller's cheques. A Man of Action is a fast-paced film spanning five decades, from the 1940s to the 1980s, in which we follow in Lucio's footsteps, from his humble beginnings as a bricklayer-turned-bank robber, to taking the lead in bringing down one of the world’s biggest banks. A Man of Action, also known as Un Hombre de Acción, is directed by Spanish filmmaker Javier Ruiz Caldera, director of Spanish Movie, Ghost Graduation, Three Many Weddings, Spy Time, Superlopez, and Malnazidos previously. The screenplay is by Patxi Amezcua. Netflix will debut A Man of Action streaming on Netflix starting November 30th, 2022 this fall. Curious?