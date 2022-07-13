Spanish Series 'Fanático' Trailer About a Dead Musician Resurrected

"He's just like him." "I hope this one lasts a bit longer." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a dramatic series titled Fanático from Spain, created by Dani del Águila, Federico Maniá Sibona and Yago de Torres. This has one hell of a concept: When a trap artist's biggest fan tries to take over his idol's persona, he finds out that being a superstar isn't as easy as it looks. "Quimera unleashed the madness, Lazaro the rebellion." Fanático is a Spanish Netflix series about the death and resurrection of a famous musician. When Quimera, Spain's greatest musical idol, dies in front of his fans during a concert, Lazaro, an unconditional fan who looks very similar to him, begins to take over his persona and pretend to be the dead performer. That's when things get really crazy. Starring Lorenzo Ferro, Roger Gual, Carlota Urdiales, Eva Almeida, Hamsa Ouncer, and Fernando Valdivielso. This looks wilder than it sounds! Could someone pull it off for real?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Fanático, direct from YouTube:

Dani del Águila, Federico Maniá Sibona and Yago de Torres are responsible for this story - also told in 10-minute chapters and directed by Roger Gual. It tells the story of Quimera, Spain's greatest musical idol who dies in front of his fans during a concert. Lazaro, an unconditional fan, sees the opportunity to escape from his monotonous and precarious life and becomes overnight what he has long admired: his own idol. Fanático is a Netflix series created by Dani del Águila, Federico Maniá Sibona, Daniel López Sánchez, and Yago de Torres Peño. The series features episodes directed by Spanish actor / filmmaker Roger Gual, who also stars in this, director of the films Smoking Room, Remake, Tasting Menu, and 7 Years previously. It's also features cinematography by Isaac Vila. A full list of executive producers has not been confirmed yet. Netflix debuts the Fanático series streaming on Netflix starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Look good?