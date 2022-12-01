Special Comic-Con Preview from Marvel - 'The Legacy of Ant-Man'

"Your reality… everything you're holding on to – I know how it ends." During the Brazil Comic-Con event today, Marvel revealed a brand new special preview for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania titled The Legacy of Ant-Man, looking back over the past two Ant-Man movies before this. This next sequel is set to open in theaters in February early next year, kicking off MCU's 2023 selection - watch the full trailer. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm. This sequel also reintroduces the big bad Marvel villain - Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. The cast also includes Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Randall Park. This is one of these legacy trailers that pretty much just goes back over all of Ant-Man's scenes in the MCU, and the footage at the end is all from the first trailer anyway. Still got a good feeling that Quantumania will be a kick ass trip.

Here's the special promo from Brazil's Comic-Con titled The Legacy of Ant-Man, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania right here for even more footage.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed, directr of the films Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man, and the first two Ant-Man movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp most recently, plus a few episodes of "The Mandalorian". The screenplay is written by Jeff Loveness (from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Rick and Morty"). Produced by Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige. Disney will release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters everywhere February 17th, 2023 early next year. Who's ready to head to the Quantum Realm?