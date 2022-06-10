Spielberg's 'E.T.' & 'Jaws' Return to IMAX Screens Late Summer 2022

Two Spielberg classics are coming back to IMAX theaters later this summer. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment today announced that, for the first time, U.S. audiences will be able to experience two classic, culture-defining Steven Spielberg films—E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and Jaws (1975)—on IMAX screens nationwide (only in the US for now). Both of these Steven Spielberg movies have been re-released and upgraded many times, so this isn't anything new, however it is exciting to have the chance to watch them again on the big, BIG screen. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial will be released exclusively on IMAX screens beginning August 12th, to celebrate the film's 40th Anniversary. Jaws will be released on IMAX screens and also in RealD 3D (ugh, really?) beginning September 2nd at the end of the summer. There's also a brand new trailer they're debuting for E.T.'s 40th in front of Jurassic World Dominion, arriving online later.

"Universal is honored to have been a part of so many extraordinary, unforgettable Steven Spielberg films over the past 47 years, including Jaws in 1975, E.T. in 1982 and Jurassic Park in 1993," said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. "No filmmaker, it's fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide. We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they've never been able to before."

During its original release in June of 1982, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial ended up the highest-grossing film of the year, and went on to win four Academy Awards out of its nine nominations in total. During its original release in June of 1975, Jaws, based on the best-selling novel by Peter Benchley, became the first true summer blockbuster and a cultural tsunami. It shattered every record to become the highest-grossing film of the year, earning a nomination for Best Picture and winning three Academy Awards, including one for John Williams' iconic musical score. The rest is history. "Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws." Neither of these movies were made for IMAX and they'll be up-converted, but that's okay, they can still be enjoyed on the gigantic IMAX screens anyway.

Check your local listings for details and tickets to see either E.T. or Jaws. To find the nearest IMAX screen, head to IMAX.com and search. As always when they re-release a movie in theaters - this is the perfect time to bring a friend or family member who hasn't seen either of these yet, to show them how amazing they are.