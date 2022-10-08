Spooky Full Trailer for 'V/H/S/99' Horror Anthology Brings the Thrills

"Remember - fresh souls taste best!!" Who's excited for a scary trip back to 1999?! Our friends at Bloody-Disgusting have debuted the full official trailer for V/H/S/99, the latest horror anthology offering from this wild series. The original V/H/S debuted in 2012, with the first sequel V/H/S/2 out right after in 2013, then V/H/S/94 in 2021. After playing at TIFF and Fantastic Fest, it's screening at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival next. Witness a hellish vision of 1999, as social isolation, analog technology and disturbing home videos fuse into a nightmare of found footage savagery. "Before selfies, before cell phones…" This has five new segments to enjoy: "Ozzy's Dungeon" (it must involve Ozzy Osbourne?!), "Shredding", "The Gawkers", "Suicide Bid", "To Hell and Back". A much better trailer than the teaser! Hilarious use of the Backstreet Boys song in this. All five segments look terrifying!! I'm not sure I'll even be able to watch all of these. Fire it up below.

Here's the main official trailer for horror anthology film V/H/S/99, direct from B-D's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for horror anthology V/H/S/99 here, to view the first look again.

From TIFF: "Since 2012, the horror anthology series V/H/S has transmitted its fair share of visceral 'found-footage' thrills from both emerging and established scaremeisters across four memorable installments. The latest continues the tradition with a few new twists and a new crop of filmmakers, each hitting record on a string of supernatural incidents that occured at the end of the last millenium. In a break from its traditional wraparound structure, this edition's cursed recordings are instead layered over each other on a single videotape, with the earliest recording running beneath the others, occasionally breaking through in bursts of static and analogue tracking errors. The innovations keep coming with respect to style and tone, as Blumhouse Productions alum Maggie Levin and musician-turned-filmmaker Flying Lotus get refreshingly dynamic with their conceits shirking a pure camcorder perspective [here] for taped-off-TV broadcasts of quintessential '90s programming gone horribly wrong." V/H/S/99 features five segments directed by the filmmakers: Flying Lotus (of Kuso), Maggie Levin ("Miss 2059", "Into the Dark"), Tyler MacIntyre (Whiskey Jacks, Flicker, Tragedy Girls), Johannes Roberts (Hellbreeder, Darkhunters, Forest of the Damned, Storage 24, The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down 1 & 2, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). It's premiering initially at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Shudder will be streaming V/H/S/99 on October 20th, 2022.