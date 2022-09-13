Sports Doc 'The Redeem Team' Trailer About 2008 Basketball Team

"We had to figure out how to become a team." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for an inspiring sports documentary film titled The Redeem Team, telling the remarkable story of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball team. From the filmmakers behind the acclaimed doc series The Last Dance comes this new look at how the "The Redeem Team" set a new standard for American basketball. With an all-star team by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony + LeBron James, the 2008 US men's Olympic basketball team had everything to lose. And everything to prove. The rest is history!! We already know the result, but this is the story of how they got that Gold. The doc includes Wade, LeBron, Carmelo, Carlos Boozer, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, and archival interviews with the late Kobe. This seems similar to the Miracle hockey story but for basketball in 2008. Looks like a stellar doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Weinbach's doc The Redeem Team, from Netflix's YouTube:

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade & LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball. The Redeem Team is directed by sports / TV filmmaker Jon Weinbach, director of a few other Walk-Off Stories TV docs, and a producer on many other TV projects including "The Last Dance" and "Underrated". Produced by Greg Groggel & Diego Hurtado De Mendoza. Netflix will debut The Redeem Team doc streaming on Netflix starting October 7th, 2022 soon this fall. Who wants to see this?