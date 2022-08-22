Star Wars Making Of Doc 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' Trailer

"It's a surreal world to be a part of… Coming back to it after all these years was very meaningful to me." Disney has revealed an official trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, the next making of doc to premiere following the series being available for streaming. They've been doing this with all the Marvel series already, launching the doc after the series is out, and now they're dropping this one for the Obi-Wan series. "This special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow leads the cast and crew as they create new heroes and villains that live alongside new incarnations of beloved Star Wars characters, and an epic story that dramatically bridges the saga films." Of course it's a spoiler by now to reveal that Hayden is back as Anakin/Vader, but if you haven't seen the series yet now is the time to catch up and then watch this doc to see how they made it. Unfortunately most many people were disappointed by this series, and this doc won't change those feelings even though it really wants to try. Take a look anyway.

Here's the full trailer for Disney's doc Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi here, and the official trailer here.

The story in this new series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six episode mini-series directed by Canadian filmmaker Deborah Chow, director of the film The High Cost of Living previously, plus lots of TV work including "Reign", "The Man in the High Castle", "Fear the Walking Dead", and "The Sin" + "The Reckoning" episodes of "The Mandalorian". The series is written by Joby Harold. Executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold. Star Wars film composer John Williams wrote the main theme for the series. Disney already debuted the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on May 25th, 2022 earlier this summer. This behind-the-scenes Star Wars doc will be streaming on Disney+ starting September 8th to celebrate Disney+ Day.