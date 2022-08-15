Star Wars Movie 'Rogue One' Returning to IMAX Theaters This Month

"I Am One With the Force and the Force Is With Me." Good news, Star Wars fans! Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to theaters later this month. Disney has confirmed that they will re-release Rogue One in select IMAX theaters only starting on August 26th, 2022 as part of a promotion for the upcoming steaming series Andor, which brings back many of the classic Rogue One characters (except for Jyn Erso, of course). The IMAX re-release will also include an exclusive look at footage from the new series. Andor will debut streaming on Disney+ starting on September 21st (watch the full trailer) so this the perfect time to relaunch this "one-off" Star Wars movie on IMAX screens to bring more attention to this upcoming series - which looks superb so far. It's a packed month for IMAX debuts - Spielberg's classic E.T. just opened on IMAX screens on August 12th, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will show on IMAX on August 19th. You must check at your local IMAX to see if they'll be showing Rogue One (or something else).

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, directed by Gareth Edwards (of Monsters and Godzilla), originally opened in theaters in December 2016. It earned rave reviews from many critics and has gone on to be heralded as one of the best modern era Star Wars movies. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. The movie acts a prequel to A New Hope, but also introduces so many new characters and new worlds that it feels like a one-off creation. All this will be explored in the Andor series, which is yet another prequel. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Andor, with Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera making an appearance in the series. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, is the showrunner and an executive producer on the Andor series, too. Check out the official IMAX poster for the movie's 2022 re-release below.