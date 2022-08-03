Stephan James & Paul Walter Hauser in Thriller 'Delia's Gone' Trailer

"There's an unhinged dude running around." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Delia's Gone, the latest film by filmmaker Robert Budreau (That Beautiful Somewhere, Born to Be Blue). In the film, a convicted man embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to find out the truth about his sister's death. Delia's Gone stars Stephan James (from If Beale Street Could Talk and National Champions). After emerging from prison for 5 years for being wrongfully accused of killing his sister, Louis embarks upon a mission to find out what really happened to her. The cast also includes Marisa Tomei, Paul Walter Hauser, Genelle Williams, Hamza Haq, and Travis Fimmel. It looks like quite a powerful film, with an outstanding lead performance from Stephan. This very much seems worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Budreau's Delia's Gone, direct from YouTube:

Living with an intellectual disability, Louis is wrongfully accused of the murder of his sister Delia and sentenced to 5 years in prison. Upon release, he is visited by one of the last men to see her who implies there is more to her killing than meets the eye. Armed with this information, Louis embarks on a personal mission to find who is responsible for Delia's mysterious death. Delia's Gone is both written and directed by Canadian producer / filmmaker Robert Budreu, director of the films That Beautiful Somewhere, Born to Be Blue, and Stockholm previously, as well as a few other short films. Adapted from the book by Michael Hamblin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical releases Budreau's Delia's Gone in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 19th, 2022 coming soon. Who's interested?