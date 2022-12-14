Stephen Dorff in Ryûhei Kitamura's Thriller 'The Price We Pay' Trailer

"Let's see how deep this rabbit hole goes…" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a grindhouse crime thriller titled The Price We Pay, a new film from Japanese genre director Ryûhei Kitamura (best known for Versus and The Midnight Meat Train). After playing at a few horror festivals earlier this year, the film will be out on VOD to watch in January if anyone is curious. After a pawn shop robbery goes askew, two criminals take refuge at a remote farmhouse to try to let the heat die down, but find something much more menacing. They discover a secret dungeon with sadistic violence—and when "Grandfather" comes home, all hell breaks loose. The film stars Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch, with Gigi Zumbado, Tyler Sanders, Erika Ervin, Jesse Kinser, Sabina Mach, Vernon Wells, and Tanner Zagarino. This seems like it borrows so many ideas from other, better horror films and mashes them into a forgettable, extra gross mess.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Ryûhei Kitamura's The Price We Pay, from YouTube:

From the director of The Midnight Meat Train comes this gripping thriller starring Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and Stephen Dorff (Blade). After an intense holdup at a pawnshop, Grace is taken hostage by the thieves. Forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse late at night, they discover a secret dungeon with evidence of sadistic violence—and when "Grandfather" comes home, all hell breaks loose there. Can Grace muster the courage to escape the gut-wrenching fates that befall her criminal companions? The Price We Pay is directed by Japanese genre filmmaker Ryûhei Kitamura, director of many films including Heat After Dark, Down to Hell, Versus, Sky High, Alive, Azumi, Aragami, Godzilla: Final Wars, LoveDeath, The Midnight Meat Train, Baton, No One Lives, Downrange, Marble City, The Doorman, and Three Sisters of Tenmasou previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Jolley. This first premiered at FrightFest, Sitges, Grimmfest, and the Busan Film Festival earlier this year. Lionsgate will debut Kitamura's The Price We Pay in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 coming soon. Is anyone interested?