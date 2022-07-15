Steve Carell & Domhnall Gleeson in Therapy in FX's 'The Patient' Trailer

"Successful therapy requires a safe environment, without anything like fear hanging over every session." FX on Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a very creepy, intriguing mini-series titled The Patient, from TV creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. This plays a lot like a feature film, but in the streaming era now they're just cutting it up into a few episodes and debuting it as a mini-series instead. "He's been held captive by a serial killer who wants his help." Uh oh, this sounds discomforting. A psychotherapist who recently lost his wife, finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request – to curb his homicidal urges. Steve Carell co-stars as the therapist, who is also struggling with understanding himself at this point in his life; Domhnall Gleeson co-stars as his patient Sam, who can't seem to control his murderous tendencies. The cast features Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Andrew Leeds, Alex Rich, and David Alan Grier. This looks surprisingly good, mostly because it's based around two talented actors taking on complex roles.

Here's the first official trailer for FX's series The Patient, direct from FX's YouTube:

Featuring Steve Carell as the therapist Alan Strauss, FX's The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist who is held prisoner by patient Sam Fortner who reveals himself to be a serial killer. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself. The Patient is a series created by and written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (creator of "The Americans"). Featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Kevin Bray (director of the films All About the Benjamins, Walking Tall, Linewatch, episodes of "Black-ish", "Insecure"), Gwyneth Horder-Payton ("Justified", "Once Upon a Time", "Tyrant", "Pose", "American Horror Story"), and Chris Long ("The Mentalist", "The Americans", "Amazing Stories", "Suspicion "). It's executive produced by Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, Steve Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu, and Chris Long. FX Networks will debut The Patient mini-series streaming on Hulu starting August 30th, 2022 later this summer. Who's interested?