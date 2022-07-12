Strange, Experimental Sci-Fi Horror Thriller 'Tin Can' Official Trailer

"Put me back in! That was the deal!" Dread has revealed a new trailer for an extra freaky, weird, mindf*!k sci-fi horror film titled Tin Can, from a Canadian filmmaker named Seth A. Smith. This first premiered at the 2020 Sitges Film Festival, and finally lands in theaters + on VOD in the US this August. Thanks to Dread Presents giving it a release. As the world faces a plague, humanity's hope for a cure lies with a scientist, Fret, who awakens imprisoned in a metal chamber and must desperately work to escape her confined cell to save the last of humanity. This stars Anna Hopkins (from The Expanse, V/H/S/94), with Simon Mutabazi and Michael Ironside. This seems to be less like Cube, much more Beyond the Black Rainbow or Event Horizon, but all of it looks creatively twisted and peculiar. Must say I am intrigued! Definitely worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Seth A Smith's Tin Can, direct from Dread's YouTube:

Cold, pale and alone in the dark, Fret (Anna Hopkins) crashes back to consciousness inside a small metal chamber. Inside her confined cell, Fret attempts to piece together how she was imprisoned. As a scientist, who was on the brink of discovering a cure from a deadly plague, Fret desperately works to escape her cell to save the last of humanity. Tin Can is directed by indie Canadian filmmaker Seth A Smith, director of the films Lowlife and The Crescent previously, as well as a few more shorts. The screenplay is by Seth A Smith and Darcy Spidle. Produced by Nancy Urich. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sitges Film Festival a few years back, and also played at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Dread will debut Smith's Tin Can in select US theaters on August 5th, also on VOD starting August 9th this summer. Who wants to see this?