Stranger-Than-Fiction Crime Docu Series 'Mind Over Murder' Trailer

"It's gonna stir up a lot of feelings that don't need to be stirred up." HBO has revealed an official trailer for another captivating true crime documentary series, this one given a very clean title Mind Over Murder. From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang (I Am Another You, One Child Nation, In the Same Breath), the HBO Original six-part documentary series Mind Over Murder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68-year-old grandma in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the "Beatrice Six" as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases. This looks crazy twisted and fascinating and emotional. She's borrowing Robert Greene's doc concept of putting on a performance in the local town.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nanfu Wang's doc series Mind Over Murder, from YouTube:

Mind Over Murder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68-year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, NE. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events which divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases. Mind Over Murder is a series directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Nanfu Wang, director of the films Hooligan Sparrow, I Am Another You, One Child Nation, and In the Same Breath previously. Produced by Vox Media Studios. Executive produced by Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen; with HBO's exec producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez. HBO will release Mind Over Murder streaming on HBO Max starting June 20th, 2022 this month. Who's curious to watch this series?