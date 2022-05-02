Stuck on a Jetski in Trailer for Campy Shark Horror Movie 'Shark Bait'

"What's it doing?" "Circling us." Vertical Entertainment has revealed the official trailer for Shark Bait, formerly known as just Jetski, a horror thriller shark movie set in Mexico. Yet another of these "haven't we seen this before?" stuck-on-the-water shark movies (also see: The Requin). This has been set for release in May in just a few weeks, which is why they're pushing everything right now to build up some hype. A group of friends enjoying a weekend steal a couple of jetskis racing them out to sea, ending up in a horrific head-on collision. They struggle to find a way back after the accident with a badly injured friend, then end up drifting into dangerous territory where predators lurk below the surface. This "British sharksploitation" film stars Holly Earl, Jack Trueman, Catherine Hannay, Malachi Pullar-Latchman, & Thomas Flynn. This really looks like every other cheap shark movie recently, but as usual it might be fun to watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ three posters!) for James Nunn's Shark Bait, direct from YouTube:

A group of spring breakers are enjoying the trip of a lifetime on the sandy beaches of Mexico. As the sun rises after a night of partying, they steal a couple of jet skis and race out to sea. But bravado and bad decisions lead to a terrifying accident. Stranded miles from shore, the true horror begins when the group realizes they've drifted into shark-infested waters. With no way back and one friend badly bleeding, the group must quickly figure out how to survive the predator lurking in the waters. Shark Bait, formerly known as Jetski, is directed by the action filmmaker James Nunn, a former assistant director, and director of the films Tower Block, Green Street 3: Never Back Down, Eliminators, plus The Marine 5, The Marine 6: Close Quarters, and One Shot previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Saltrese. Vertical will debut Shark Bait in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th coming soon. Who's ready to fight a shark?