Studio Trigger's 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Anime Series Full Trailer

"Welcome to Night City… where chrome exceeds the flesh." This looks totally nuts!! Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for an epic futuristic anime series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Inspired by and also co-developed by the video game studio CD PROJEKT RED, based on the game Cyberpunk 2077, this new sci-fi anime series will feature 10 episodes set in a cyberpunk dystopian future. In a new dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, we follow a talented but reckless street kid named David Martinez. The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story is about this kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. Written and produced by P.T. Adamczyk. There's still no official voice cast announced yet, despite the character intros in the trailer. This looks awesome in about 100 ways!! A bit of Akira, a bit of "Snow Crash", a bit of Blade Runner, with heaps of Cyberpunk 2077 mania thrown into this gnarly sci-fi anime series with a whole bunch of wild characters.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, from YouTube:

The animated series tells a 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a "cyberpunk". CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077) as Showrunner & Executive Producer, with Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder as producers. The team at CD PROJEKT RED have been working on this series since 2018. Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, is the main animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions "The Elder"). With an original score by Akira Yamaoka. Netflix will debut the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series streaming starting September 2022 later this year. Looking good?