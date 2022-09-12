Stunning Full Trailer for Kid Cudi's Animated Love Story 'Entergalactic'

"Love is the easiest thing in the world when it happens by accident, but it doesn't get real until you do it on purpose." Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for Kid Cudi's new animated series Entergalactic, available at the end of this month. A story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City. This stars Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi as Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool photographer neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams), Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. Will he make the right call? Entergalactic will showcase music from Kid Cudi's new album of the same name. It also features an impressive voice cast including Timothée Chalamet as Jimmy, his friend & weed dealer, Ty Dolla $ign as Ky, his other ride-or-die buddy; plus Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castry, and even Macaulay Culkin. I dig the animation style in here, and the story seems so sweet & wholesome. I'll definitely be watching this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Entergalactic, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Kid Cudi's Entergalactic series here, to view the first look again.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present Entergalactic, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Scott Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success in New York City. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Entergalactic is a series created by artists Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) and Ian Edelman, featuring additional writing by Maurice Williams. With episodes directed by Fletcher Moules, who has worked as an art director and is also attached to the new Animated Ghostbusters Project. Executive produced by Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams, Karina Manashil, Kid Cudi, and Dennis Cummings. Netflix will debut the Entergalactic series streaming on Netflix exclusively starting September 30th, 2022 this fall. Grab the new album right here. Who's planning to watch this?