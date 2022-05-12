Superb Coming-Of-Age Autobiographical Documentary 'Beba' Trailer

"Every one of us inherits the curses of our ancestors." Neon has unveiled the trailer for Beba, an acclaimed documentary film made by Rebeca Huntt, also known as "Beba". This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last fall, and it will open in theaters this summer. Beba is a poetic, raw and ruthless coming of age tale, in which a young NYC born and bred Afro-Latina stares down historical, societal, and generational trauma with unflinching courage. Weaving together music, 16mm film, poetry, and interview footage, Huntt traces her life's journey from her family home to the mountains of South America, where she spent youthful summers, then onto the campus where she formed pivotal friendships and began to discover her authentic voice. As Huntt reaches adulthood, intense racial & political unrest mounts, leaving her searching for a way to forge her own creative path and to find her place in the world. Featuring some very creative filmmaking.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rebeca Huntt's doc Beba, direct from YouTube:

First-time feature filmmaker Rebeca "Beba" Huntt undertakes an unflinching exploration of her identity in the remarkable coming-of-age doc / cinematic memoir Beba. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt investigates the historical, societal, and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us as humans. Throughout Beba, Huntt searches for a way to forge her own creative path amid a landscape of intense racial and political unrest. Beba is directed by American filmmaker Rebeca Huntt, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Neon will debut Huntt's Beba doc in select US theaters (NY & LA only) starting on June 24th, 2022.