Superb Full Trailer for Abbi Jacobson's 'A League of Their Own' Series

"So what if right here, right now, we forget the rules." Amazon has revealed the full-length trailer for A League of Their Own, a series about early women's baseball teams based on the movie. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. "This is about to be a home run." The story follows a group of players coming together to play in the WWII All-American professional women's baseball league. I love Penny Marshall's original film with Tom Hanks & Geena Davis - one of the best baseball movies ever made. It's a daunting challenge to live up to that. Prime Video's series stars Abbi Jacobson (who also writes & produces), Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Priscilla Delgado, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, and Nick Offerman. This looks way better than it should for a remake of such a great movie. Not only a fantastic cast, but the filmmaking looks sharp, too.

Here's the full official trailer for Prime Video's series A League of Their Own, direct from YouTube:

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it. A League of Their Own is a series created by Abbi Jacobson (best known from "Broad City") and Will Graham (of "The Onion News Network", "Odd Mom Out", "Mozart in the Jungle"). With episodes directed by Anya Adams, Jamie Babbit, Ayoka Chenzira, Silas Howard, and Katrelle N. Kindred. Writing by Michelle Badillo, Morgan Gould, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Abbi Jacobson, Mfoniso Udofia, Em Weinstein. Executive produced by Jamie Babbit, Desta Tedros Reff, Hailey Wierengo, Michael Cedar, Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson. Amazon debuts A League of Their Own series streaming on Prime Video starting August 12th, 2022 later this summer. Look good?