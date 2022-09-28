Superb Full Trailer for Todd Field's Stellar 'TÁR' Starring Cate Blanchett

"Do you ever find yourself overwhelmed by emotion?" Focus Features has debuted the main official trailer for TÁR, the latest feature from filmmaker Todd Field - director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children. This his first in 16 years since last making Little Children in 2006. Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár - as played by Cate Blanchett. She is widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and she was also the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The character of Tár is fictional, perhaps inspired by a number of different real life conductors. The cast also includes Mark Strong, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote. This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Blanchett won the Best Actress award. It was my favorite film at the fest and will be on my Top 10 this year - one of the best films of 2022. This is such a terrific trailer - doesn't give away too much. Don't miss this when it opens.

Here's the main official trailer for Todd Field's TÁR, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Todd Field's TÁR here, or the better second teaser here.

From writer/director Todd Field, starring Cate Blanchett, TÁR, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), widely considered one of the greatest living composer / conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. TÁR is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated American filmmaker Todd Field, director of the films In the Bedroom and Little Children previously, as well as numerous other short films and a few TV projects. Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, and Alexandra Milchan. With music by Hildur Guðnadóttir. The film first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (read our review), and it will also play at the New York Film Festival. Focus Features will then debut Field's Tár exclusively in theaters starting October 7th, 2022. Who's ready for it?