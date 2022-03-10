Surfing Illegally in Cuba Documentary 'Havana Libre' Official Trailer

"You have to try to be invisible." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Havana Libre, about surfing in Cuba. It first premiered at the Big Sky Film Festival last year, and will be on VOD to watch later this month. Just five years ago, if you flew above the 3,500 miles of pristine coastline that surrounds Cuba, you likely would not have seen a single surfer. Surfing was outlawed—thanks to highly policed borders and pervasive skepticism of Western culture. A spirited 29-year-old with chin-length wavy hair, Frank Gonzáles Guerra started "surfing" in his teens on a scrap of plywood roofing he stole off a building. He taught himself how to craft his own out of discarded refrigerator doors. Over time, a tightknit underground community formed. Over six years of filming, co-star Yaya Guerrero - an inspiring woman who confronted machismo culture to become respected in the community - and Frank lead the group in a monumental effort to legitimize their sport. Along the way, they share a unique perspective on what it really means to be Cuban. This sounds fantastic! I'm sold on that intro alone – and the footage in here is beautiful.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Corey McLean's doc Havana Libre, direct from YouTube:

Following decades of cultural prohibitions, a group of Cubans rise up and demand legitimacy for their beloved sport of surfing. In this inspiring story, they train to compete on the world stage with boards they built from scratch, reconcile with the country’s tumultuous history, and attempt to overcome borders that have been blocked their entire lives. Shot over the course of three years, the doc film captures the eternal struggle to chase dreams against the most insurmountable of odds, oppression, and outdated ideologies, laying the groundwork for a legitimized Cuban sport. Havana Libre illuminates the strength of the human spirit and the power of sports to change lives. Havana Libre is directed by filmmaker Corey McLean, making his feature directorial debut after also working as an editor on the "WiFinders" series previously. Produced by Tyler Dunham & Nicholas Weissman. 1091 Pictures will debut Havana Libre on VOD starting March 22nd, 2022. It will also play on a US tour in select cities - for more info, visit the film's official site.