Surprise Farming Sequel 'The Biggest Little Farm: The Return' Trailer

"John never actually stopped filming." Disney has revealed the trailer for The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a surprise "follow-up" sequel to the beloved documentary The Biggest Little Farm from 2018. I fell head-over-heels for this wonderful documentary a few years ago, and I'm glad so many watched it when it was initially released. To celebrate "Earth Day" this year, Disney was able to get farmer / filmmaker John Chester to make a 30-minute follow-up "The Return". It follows the farmers' (now) 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and film the whole process in this heartwarming special filled with animals. "This Earth Day, see how the farmers utilize the interconnectedness of nature to help build [+ nourish] soil health, maximize biodiversity, and regeneratively grow the most nutrient-dense food possible." At the end of the first 8 years, they were barely equilibrium, but as that film showed us, it's a never-ending process to make sure everything stays in balance. I love everything about the original doc and I'm very much looking forward to following up and learning about the latest in this special short film. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from YouTube:

The Disney+ Earth Day special The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, from National Geographic, is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John & Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers' 10-year tireless journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the whole process in this heartwarming special that is akin to a real-life Charlotte's Web. Apricot Lane Farms is a beautiful, complex world that reflects our planet's biodiversity, and this special introduces audiences to animals that will quickly burrow into their hearts, like Emma the pig who welcomes her new litter and an adorable lamb named Moe who befriends the entire family. The Biggest Little Farm: The Return is once again directed by farmer / filmmaker John Chester, director of The Biggest Little Farm, as well as the other docs Euphoria, Lost in Woonsocket, Rock Prophecies, and some TV work previously. Disney will debut The Biggest Little Farm: The Return streaming on Disney+ starting April 22nd, 2022 - Earth Day 2022 - this month. Who's planning to watch this film?