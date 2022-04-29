Tahar Rahim & Virginie Efira in 'Don Juan' Trailer - Playing in Cannes

"What remains of his loves, what remains of his good days?" MK2 and ARP Sélection have revealed the first official trailer for Don Juan, a new French film from actor / filmmaker Serge Bozon. It is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the main Cannes Première section, as a centerpiece highlight of the fest even though it's not in competition. Not to be confused with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's other Don Jon film from 2013 (which is really worth a watch). Tahar Rahim (a Cannes regular) stars Laurent, who is jilted on his wedding day and subsequently embarks upon a wild quest for pleasure. However, none are lured by his singing. All the while, he is preparing to star in a play where they end up casting his ex-fiancée in the role opposite of him. Also co-starring Virginie Efira and Alain Chamfort. It looks like Efira also plays all the other women he tries to seduce. This looks sweet! Might be worth a watch following its unveiling in Cannes.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Serge Bozon's Don Juan, direct from YouTube:

Tahar Rahim stars as Laurent, a stage actor who gets jilted on his wedding day and embarks on a quest to seduce every woman he meets in order to mend his broken heart and ego. But none of them are lured by his elaborate charming performances, including musical ones. Meanwhile, over at the theater, Laurent plays the part of Don Juan, and is forced to star opposite his ex-fiancée (Efira) after she’s hired by the production to replace the departing leading actress. Don Juan is directed by the French actor / filmmaker Serge Bozon, director of the films L'amitié, Mods, La France, Tip Top, and Mrs. Hyde previously. The screenplay is written by Serge Bozon and Axelle Ropert. Produced by Philippe Martin and David Thion. This will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the centerpiece "Première" section. The film opens in France starting on May 23rd, 2022. No other international release dates have been set yet - stay tuned.