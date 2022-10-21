Take a Trip Back to the 1970s with Hippies in 'Jesus Revolution' Trailer

"There is an entire generation searching… just in all the wrong places." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Jesus Revolution, set in the 1970s based on real events. This is opening in theaters nationwide in February, which means they're hopeful it will find a big audience. The film tells the true story of a national spiritual awakening in the late 60s / early 70s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies from Southern California. This is about a divided moment in US history when people came together by checking their preconceptions at the door – and formed a movement by listening to each other, looking beyond their own beliefs. This revival of radical and newfound love led to what TIME Magazine, in 1971, dubbed a "Jesus Revolution." Has it all been forgotten since then? The film stars Joel Courtney as Greg, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kelsey Grammer. This looks like an uplifting story to tell, though I'm not sure religion will bring anyone together nowadays.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Erwin & McCorkle's Jesus Revolution, direct from YouTube:

Set in the 1970s, young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with the help of Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), they open the doors of Smith's languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical, newfound love, leading to what TIME dubbed a "Jesus Revolution." Based on a true story. Jesus Revolution is co-directed by filmmakers Jon Erwin (director of October Baby, Fully Alive, Woodlawn, and other films co-directed with his brother) and Brent McCorkle (director of Unconditional) making their first feature film together. The screenplay is co-written by Jon Gunn & Jon Erwin. Produced by Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, Greg Laurie, and Josh Walsh. Lionsgate will debut Jesus Revolution in theaters nationwide starting on February 24th, 2023 early next year. Anyone?