Taron Egerton & Paul Walter Hauser in Prison Series 'Black Bird' Trailer

"Why are you looking at me like that? Like you know me?" Apple has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller series titled Black Bird, not related to the indie drama with Susan Sarandon also titled Blackbird. Inspired by actual events, covered in the book "In with the Devil", when high school football hero and a policeman's son Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? Described as a "dramatic and captivating story" starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, with Ray Liotta, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Robert Diago DoQui. Adapted by novelist / screenwriter Dennis Lehane (of Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island). This reminds me of Fincher's "Mind Hunter" series, with a very chilling atmosphere.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Black Bird, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? Black Bird is a series adapted by writer / producer Dennis Lehane, known for writing the novels for Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island, and The Drop. Featuring episodes directed by Michaël R. Roskam, Joe Chappelle, and Jim McKay. Adapted from the book by James Keene and Hillel Levin. Apple is releasing Black Bird streaming on Apple TV+ starting on July 8th, 2022.