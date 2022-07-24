Tatiana Maslany is Green & Angry in New Trailer for 'She-Hulk' Series

"Whether you like it or not, you're now a superhero." She's green, she's big, and she can kick your ass – in court. Another trailer reveal during Marvel's Hall H presentation (in addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is the second official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, their next streaming series coming to Disney+ in August. Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk - she's apparently Bruce Banner's cousin. The new series introduces Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who struggles to balance her own life as a green-skinned superhero and her job at as a high class attorney. It also co-stars Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jameela Jamil, along with two other Hulk stars: Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth (who became "Abomination" in the The Incredible Hulk movie from 2008). This looks a bit better than the first trailer, though still rough around the edges and the CGI doesn't work in every shot. But this looks fun.

Here's the full Comic-Con trailer (+ poster) for Marvel's series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, on YouTube:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a series featuring episodes directed by filmmakers Kat Coiro (Life Happens, And While We Were Here, A Case of You, Marry Me, and episodes of "The Mick", "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Anu Valia (Brooklyn Love Stories, and episodes of "Never Have I Ever", "And Just Like That…"). The episodes are written by Jessica Gao, who is also credited as the series creator. Based on the character created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. It's executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, and Brad Winderbaum. Disney will be releasing Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streaming on Disney+ starting August 17th, 2022 coming soon. Who's going to watch?