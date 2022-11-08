Teaser for 'Amusia' Love Story About an Inability to Hear Any Music

"There isn't a medical explanation." UMI Films + Rai Cinema have revealed a first look teaser trailer for an interesting new Italian film titled Amusia, premiering this month at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (aka PÖFF) in Estonia. Amusia, from the Greek "a-musia," meaning lack of harmony, is a biological musical disorder that causes inability to process, understand and recognize music. In a world saturated with music, Amusia tells the story of a girl who is born without the means to hear it. The disease, and lack of acceptance, push her to run away, finding herself in a forgotten suburban neighbourhood. There she befriends a boy who is fighting his own solitude through music as he tries to prevent his own dreams from rotting away. A love story between two people that turn out to be not so different after all. The film stars Carlotta Gamba as Livia, Giampiero de Concilio, Fanny Ardant, Maurizio Lombardi, and Adriano Chiaramida. This is very compelling teaser, that starts intriguing and ends on a sweet note with these two lovers. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Marescotti Ruspoli's Amusia, direct from YouTube:

From the Greek word "a-musia", literally "lack of harmony", is a biological musical disorder that causes inability to process, understand or recognize music. In a world saturated by music, a girl is born without the means to hear it. Her disease is called Amusia: it exists but nobody knows about it; it tortures her but nobody believes it. A lonely childhood, spent defending herself from accusations and prejudice, pushes her to run away and end up in a suburban reality, a forgotten and slightly oneiric microcosm in which a boy fights his own solitude through music as he tries to prevent his dreams from rotting away. A love story between two people that turn out to be not so different after all. Amusia is both written and directed by Italian filmmaker Marescotti Ruspoli, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by Lorenzo Fiuzzi and Bardo Tarantelli. This is premiering at the 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this month. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's curious?