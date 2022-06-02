Teaser for Netflix Stop-Motion Anime Series 'Oni: Thunder God's Tale'

"The Oni, they're coming! We don't stand a chance." Netflix has revealed the first teaser for an anime series called Oni: Thunder God's Tale, marking the feature debut of animation filmmaker "Dice" Tsutsumi. This stop-motion series is a whimsical and imaginative journey through the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology. One of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the mysterious "Oni"? Of course she does! But we'll have to watch to find out. There's no release date set, expected later in the year. The massive voice cast includes Momona Tamada, Archie Yates, Craig Robinson, Tantoo Cardinal, Brittany Ishibashi, Omar Miller, Seth Carr, Anna Akana, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Miyuki Sawashiro, Yuki Matsuzaki, plus Robert Kondo & George Takei. There's not much to this teaser, but the images promise an adorable adventure.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Dice Tsutsumi's Oni: Thunder God's Tale, from Netflix's YouTube:

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods? Oni: Thunder God's Tale is a Netflix anime series directed by Japanese filmmaker Daisuke 'Dice' Tsutsumi, making his first major project after a number of short films previously and other animation work (including gigs with Blue Sky Studios). With writing by Mari Okada. It's produced by Megan Bartel and Sara K. Sampson, executive produced by Robert Kondo, Kane Lee, and Zen Miyake. Netflix will release the Oni: Thunder God's Tale anime series streaming on Netflix starting sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's in?