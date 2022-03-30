Teaser Trailer for Animated Adventure 'The Sea Beast' from Netflix

"It's out there in the vast unknown that we find who we truly are." A must watch! Netflix has revealed a thrilling new teaser trailer for an animated adventure called The Sea Beast, from filmmaking Chris Williams (of Bolt, Big Hero 6, Moana) who has moved from directing at Disney Animation to working independently with Netflix. Uh yeah this looks very cool! A legendary sea monster hunter's life is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship and befriends the most dangerous beast of them all. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. The film stars Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke. Another "where did this come from?!" kind of film, but it looks so exciting that I don't mind and I'm looking forward to July already. This looks stellar.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were the most celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they will embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams, The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. The Sea Beast, formerly known as Jacob and the Sea Beast, is written and directed and produced by American filmmaker Chris Williams, director of the films Bolt, Big Hero 6, and co-director of Moana previously. Made by Netflix Animation. It's also produced by Jed Schlanger. With music by Mark Mancina. Netflix will debut Williams' animated movie The Sea Beast streaming on Netflix starting July 8th, 2022 this summer. First impression? Looking good?