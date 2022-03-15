Teaser Trailer for Bucharest Thriller 'Watcher' with Maika Monroe

"He's been watching us since we moved in…" IFC Films has revealed the first teaser trailer for Watcher, a sneaky Hitchcockian psychological thriller marking the feature debut of talented filmmaker Chloe Okuno. This recently premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews, and is also playing at the SXSW Film Festival right now. It's scheduled to open in June in select theaters this summer. An American woman moves into a new apartment in Bucharest, Romania with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building. She can't get anyone to believe her, and no matter what she does the feeling still remains. Maika Monroe stars with Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Gabriela Butuc, Madalina Anea, and Tudor Petrut. This wasn't one of the best films from Sundance, but there is plenty to admire about it anyway. It's beautifully shot and her apartment is stunning, with a huge set of windows that become more ominous as the story goes on. Damn fine trailer for this film.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Chloe Okuno's Watcher, direct from Fandango's YouTube:

Julia (Maika Monroe) uproots her life in America to accompany her husband to Bucharest, Romania. As she spends more time alone, she notices a shadowy figure staring from the opposite block. Her curiosity turns to fear when she hears of a murderer in the area. Watcher is directed by American genre filmmaker Chloe Okuno, making her feature directorial debut after the "Storm Drain" segment in V/H/S/94, along with a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Zack Ford and Chloe Okuno. Produced by Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Mason Novick, Sean Perrone, and Steven Schneider. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's also playing at SXSW. IFC Films will debut Okuno's Watcher in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 3rd, 2022 this summer. Interested?