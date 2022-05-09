Finally! Teaser Trailer for Cameron's Sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

It's time to return to Pandora. It's here! It's finally here!! 20th Century Studios has revealed the first teaser trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited, highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Avatar 2, now called Avatar: The Way of Water. This initially played exclusively in theaters ahead of the most recent Doctor Strange. It's scheduled for release in mid-December later this year, and it will definitely make a splash when it opens. Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet. They take to the waters, where even more fascinating creatures are found. The Way of Water ensemble cast features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, CCH Pounder, and Joel David Moore. Of course it looks stunning!! This has an Aliens vibe - bigger, better, so much more going on with Pandora this time. Can't wait to see more footage, it might just be worth the wait.

Here's the first teaser trailer for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, direct from YouTube:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Avatar 2: The Way of Water is directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia, Terminator: Dark Fate, "Snowpiercer" series), from a story by James Cameron. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios + Disney will finally debut Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters around the world (in 3D!) starting December 16th, 2022 later this year. First impression? Who's excited for this?