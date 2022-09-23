Teaser Trailer for 'Django' Sky TV Series with Matthias Schoenaerts

"Where are you running from, stranger?" Sky TV has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new Django series, inspired by the original classic spaghetti western from Italy. This new series is created by the Italian filmmakers Leonardo Fasoli & Maddalena Ravagli for Sky and Canal+, though it's an English-language reimagining of the classic 1966 film - with Franco Nero - which was itself a retelling of Akira Kurosawa‘s Yojimbo. This one stars the award-winning Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts as Django, and changes the story around. In this Django, it follows the gunslinger around the Wild West searching for his daughter who he believes escaped the murder of his family eight years ago. The ensemble cast also includes Noomi Rapace, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, Jyuddah Jaymes, Eric Kole, Benny Opoku-Arthur, Tom Austen, and Abigail Thorn. There's no initial debut date set yet, but it's expected by the end of 2022 for streaming via Sky. Not sure about the US though? Maybe Amazon will snatch it up. Looks quite good so far.

Here's the first international trailer for Sky Original's new series Django, direct from YouTube:

This new Django series takes place in the Old West of the 1860s–1870s. Django (Schoenaerts) finds his way to New Babylon, a city founded by John Ellis, where all manner of outcasts are welcome regardless of their background or beliefs. Eight years earlier, Django's family was murdered, but he believed that his daughter Sarah survived. He has been searching for her ever since. Django finds her in New Babylon, and she is about to marry Ellis. However, Sarah does not want Django to remain in town, fearing that trouble will follow him. Django is determined not to leave her again. Django is a series created and showrun by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli. With writing by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli and Max Hurwitz. Based on Django by Sergio Corbucci. Featuring episodes directed by Francesca Comencini and David Evans and Enrico Maria Artale. Executive produced by Riccardo Tozzi, Olivier Bibas, Nicola Maccanico, Nils Hartmann, Sonia Rovai, Arielle Saracco, and Fabrice de la Patellière. Sky will debut Django streaming on Sky TV and Canal+ later this year - stay tuned for an exact date. First impression? Look good?