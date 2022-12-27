Teaser Trailer for Doc Series 'Dear Mama' About Afeni & Tupac Shakur

"It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality." FX has unveiled a teaser for their new doc series titled Dear Mama, which will be out on Hulu in early 2023. The series is about the relationship between musician Tupac Shakur and his indomitable mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a Black Panther. The story told in the upcoming series, other than being an exploration of two significant figures in American history, is also a reflection of our own times. Dear Mama comes from the rapper's 1995 hit song. The song explores his relationship with his mom and serves as a tribute to all of the hardships she went through in having and raising him. The song also addresses her struggle with drug addictions, which led to hardships in both of their lives. Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, only the year after releasing Dear Mama, and Afeni Shakur passed away in 2016 after carrying on his legacy for all these years. This is a short first look teaser, but it's a nice reminder to keep an eye out for this series when it debuts in 2023 soon.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Allen Hughes's doc series Dear Mama, direct from YouTube:

From award-winning director Allen Hughes comes FX's doc event Dear Mama, a deeply personal 5-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture's most ostentatious decade. Dear Mama is a doc series created by filmmaker Allen Hughes, director on the films Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, From Hell, The Book of Eli, Broken City, and the HBO series "The Defiant Ones" previously, plus the doc American Pimp and numerous other music videos. Made by FX Networks. Producer credits are not finalized yet. The series originally premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival earlier this year. FX will release the Dear Mama doc series streaming sometime in early 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. Who's interested?