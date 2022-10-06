First Look Teaser Trailer for Illumination's 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

"Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!!" Universal and Illumination Animation have revealed the first look teaser trailer for the new animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, arriving in theaters worldwide next April. They're finally bringing Mario back to the big screen after many other strange attempts in the past!! This new one is produced by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, along with Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri. There's not much revealed about the plot yet, but obviously it involves Mario having to stop Bower and his domination of the entire Kingdom. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser (of course), Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. This is an enjoyable first look!! I definitely want to see more footage, but so far so good. Pratt's Mario voice is a bit odd but it doesn't bother me yet. What do you think?

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from YouTube:

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. It is the third feature film adaptation of Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, following the anime film Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! (1986) and the Hollywood live-action film Super Mario Bros. (1993). Illumination's new The Super Mario Bros. Movie is co-directed by filmmakers Aaron Horvath (director of Teen Titans GO! To the Movies) and Michael Jelenic (a producer on Teen Titans Go!, ThunderCats Roar and other animated series). The screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Based on the video game series from Nintendo, originally created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi in 1983 as an arcade game. Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto. Made by Illumination Animation. Universal will debut The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters everywhere starting on April 7th, 2023 next spring. First impression? Look good?