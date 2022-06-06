Teaser Trailer for Mike Flanagan's Creepy Series 'The Midnight Club'

"Seen or unseen, here or not here." Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for the new Mike Flanagan horror series arriving this fall for streaming called The Midnight Club. Flanagan doesn't ever stop working! Always bringing us new creepy content. He's currently in the middle of filming "The Fall of the House of Usher", while this new series is in post-production. Everyone loved "Midnight Mass" and "The Haunting of Hill House", this time he's adapting the the beloved Christopher Pike book series about kids in a manor. The Midnight Club follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories. And to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. The series cast features Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, and Yuki Morita. More scary stories coming to Netflix later this year, in addition to Guillermo del Toro's horror anthology! Curious to see more footage.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Mike Flanagan's series The Midnight Club, from YouTube:

"To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here." At a manor with a mysterious history, called the Brightcliffe Hospice, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House. The Midnight Club is a series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. Featuring episodes directed by Mike Flanagan (director of "The Haunting of Hill House", "Midnight Mass", plus the films Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep) and Michael Fimognari (director of the films To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, To All the Boys: Always & Forever). Executive produced by Leah Fong, Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy; co-executive produced by Adam Fasullo. Netflix will debut Flanagan's series The Midnight Club streaming on Netflix starting October 7th, 2022 this fall. First impression? Who's in?