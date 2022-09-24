TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Pulpy, Sci-Fi Mystery Caper 'They Cloned Tyrone'

by
September 24, 2022
Source: YouTube

They Cloned Tyrone Teaser

"Somebody is conducting experiments on us!!" Netflix has revealed a grainy teaser trailer for a film titled They Cloned Tyrone, directed by writer / filmmaker / sound editor Juel Taylor. This is another first look revealed during their #Tudum promo event. A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy sci-fi mystery caper. The three investigate strange happenings, sending them deep into a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their own hood. In addition to Boyega, Parris and Foxx, who all look hilarious in this, the cast also features J. Alphonse Nicholson, David Alan Grier, Joshua Mikel, and Tamberla Perry. Where did this come from?! It looks rad!! Like a fun '70s throwback Black Dynamite-esque film mashed up with a pulpy sci-fi mystery about a government agency that's cloning people? It also reminds me of Boots Riley's brilliant Sorry to Bother You. Can't wait to see more footage because hell yes this is going to be good.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone, direct from YouTube:

They Cloned Tyrone Film

They Cloned Tyrone Film

A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government – backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood. They Cloned Tyrone is directed by filmmaker Juel Taylor, making his second feature after Actors Anonymous previously, plus lots of work as a sound editor for films. The screenplay is by Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor. Produced by Charles D. King, Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Stephen "Dr." Love, Kim Roth, Jamie Foxx. Netflix will debut They Cloned Tyrone streaming starting on December 30th, 2022 later this year.

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Teaser Trailer for Pulpy, Sci-Fi Mystery Caper 'They Cloned Tyrone' (0 Comments)

Jennifer Lopez is an Assassin in Netflix's 'The Mother' First Look Teaser (0 Comments)

Millie Bobby Brown is Back on the Case in 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer (0 Comments)

First Look Teaser for Spy Thriller 'Heart of Stone' Starring Gal Gadot (0 Comments)

Watch: The Criterion Channel's '80s Horror' Selection Official Trailer (1 Comment)