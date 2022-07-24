Teaser Trailer for Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"Have I not given everything?!" Another big San Diego Comic-Con reveal! Straight from Marvel's Hall H presentation comes the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, still set to open in theaters worldwide in November later this year. This is the highly anticipated sequel to the incredible Black Panther movie, with the challenge of figuring out how to continue following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who is still beloved as the original T'Challa. It seems this sequel will honor his death and hasn't recast him (yet), allowing the story of Wakanda to continue with the Wakandans trying to figure out how to protect their country. The ensemble cast for this one Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor of Atlantis, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett returning as Ramonda. There's a hint at the end of this that maybe they have found a new T'Challa. But they also must battle the blue-tinged Atlanteans, too. Have a first look.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from YouTube:

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is once again directed by talented American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, director of the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the first Black Panther movie, as well as a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah. The screenplay is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Disney will release Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. Who's in?