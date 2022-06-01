Teaser Trailer for 'The Menu' with Anya Taylor-Joy & Nicholas Hoult

"Over the next few hours, you will ingest: fat, salt, protein, and at times, entire ecosystems." Searchlight Pictures has revealed the first official teaser trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Menu, yet another twisted thriller about a restaurant being where bad things will soon happen. This is scheduled to open in theaters in November at the end of the year, with no other festival premieres set yet. A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. From this teaser trailer it seems like a mash-up of Fresh and The Feast, where the guests are locked up and told this will be their final meal. Freaky! The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, and Hong Chau. I'm loving the look of this so far, it's just the right amount of eerie and Ralph Fiennes is always fantastic. Curious to see how it plays out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Mark Mylod's The Menu, direct from Searchlight's YouTube:

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island getaway to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. The Menu is directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Mark Mylod, director of the films Ali G Indahouse, The Big White, and What's Your Number? previously, as well as episodes of "Shameless" and "Succession" most recently. The screenplay is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. It's produced by Katie Goodson, Betsy Koch, Adam McKay, DanTram Nguyen, and Zahra Phillips. This hasn't yet premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Searchlight Pictures will release Mylod's The Menu in select US theaters exclusively starting on November 18th, 2022 this fall. Look any good? Who's ready for a taste?