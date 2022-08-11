Teaser Trailer for 'The Return of Tanya Tucker' Country Music Doc

"It's about the influence that you have – young people and their longing for understanding where their music came from." Sony Pictures Classics has finally set an official release date for this music documentary - arriving in theaters starting late October. The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile is a film about the country music star Tanya Tucker and her recent return to the stage. Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya's extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and also keeping an eye on the future, The Return of Tanya Tucker is a rousing exploration of an unexpected friendship built on the joy of a perfectly timed creative collaboration. This first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and will also play at TIFF next month before Sony Classics releases it in the cinema for everyone to enjoy later this year. Looks like something more than just another biopic - about how music can transcend time and lasts forever.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Kathlyn Horan's doc The Return of Tanya Tucker, on YouTube:

Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya's extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. The Return of Tanya Tucker follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage as well as photographs to delve into Tanya's history, which began in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas. The Return of Tanya Tucker is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Kathlyn Horan, director of the docs Indigo Girls: One Lost Day and The IF Project previously, plus other music videos and short films. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will debut The Return of Tanya Tucker music doc in select US theaters starting on October 21st, 2022 early in the fall. Interested?