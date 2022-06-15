Teen Romance 'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between' Trailer

"What if I'm throwing away the best thing that ever happened to me?" Netflix has revealed the trailer for yet another YA romance titled Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, arriving for streaming in July. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the popular To All the Boys franchise and based on the best-selling book by Jennifer E. Smith. After making a pact to break up before they head off to college, Clare (played by Talia Ryder) & Aidan (played by Jordan Fisher) retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever? Such a cliche question, and everything about this film is so cliche and unoriginal. Attractive young people unsure of whether to enjoy their young love or grow up?! Such a unique concept, oh wow. The cast also includes Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Em Haine, Kyle Clark, and Sarah Hayward. This looks as cheesy and as obvious as expected - you've been warned.

Official trailer for Michael Lewen's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, from YouTube:

After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search for answers — should they stay together or say goodbye forever? Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is directed by American producer / filmmaker Michael Lewen, making his feature directorial debut after only a few episodes of TV previously. The screenplay is written by Amy Reed and Ben York Jones; based on the best-selling book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. Produced by Matt Kaplan. Netflix will release Lewen's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between streaming on Netflix starting on July 6th, 2022 this summer.