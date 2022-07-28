Teens Run a Mock Government in 'The Youth Governor' Doc Trailer

"Fight for the issues that matter most even when they bring us discomfort." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Youth Governor, which is arriving to watch in August to watch after first premiering at the Cleveland Film Festival earlier this year. Every year, the YMCA runs a "Youth & Government" program which helps provide the training grounds for impassioned middle and high school students to get involved in politics. In this film, they capture one of these recent events: 4000 teenagers simulate every facet of their state government including elections, deciding court cases, and also passing legislation. Three candidates emerge in the inspiring race for Youth Governor. This doc film is made by two former Vice filmmakers, which is why it has a very neutral Vice Films feel to it. As opposed to the much more riveting and insightful doc Boys State, which is also about a youth government program (in Texas) - this one follows students in California. "Hopeful and inspiring, this political race is one you will actually want to watch." I'm always invigorated by some of these students, while others are seems so awful.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jaron Halmy & Matthew Halmy's doc The Youth Governor, from YouTube:

Film festival intro: "Here's a thought: Why not consider the actual future to lead us into the future? Youth & Government, a national program of the YMCA, provides the training grounds for impassioned middle and high school students to do just that. The wholly immersive experience tasks the young participants with establishing and simulating every facet of their state government—deciding court cases, passing budgets, debating legislation, and even running for office. The Youth Governor follows California's Y&G program of 4,000 bright leaders and their heated race for the state's 72nd Youth Governor. The field begins with six candidates, and it is up to their campaign staff to help define unique platforms and strategies to win the votes of their constituents. The grueling campaign trail forces candidates to learn more about their own ideologies when faced with opposing views and reveals refreshing examples of genuine collaboration across party lines. But are shady politics inevitable to pull off a win?" The Youth Governor is made by filmmakers Jaron Halmy & Matthew Halmy, both from Vice now making their feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the 2022 Cleveland Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich debuts The Youth Governor in select US theaters + on VOD starting on August 26th, 2022. For more info, visit the film's official website.